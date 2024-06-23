Could the Nets be interested in Kings’ Kevin Huerter?

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of an important summer for the franchise as they are seeking the right opportunity to turn their team around, one way or another. While Brooklyn is assumed to be star-hunting and very well could be, there is a player of possible interest on the trade market.

Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Sacramento Kings appear to be looking to make some changes to their roster and could be using Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter to make those changes happen. There’s no mention from Fischer about whether there has been any reported interest from the Nets, but he does explain that Huerter is receiving some interest from other teams.

“Sacramento remains active in exploring trade opportunities for Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter, league sources told Yahoo Sports, with Huerter receiving a healthy amount of external interest,” Fischer wrote. Whether Brooklyn has any official interest in Huerter or not, it’s still an interesting possibility to ponder.

Huerter, 25, is coming off a 2023-24 season in which he averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.1% from three-point land. Huerter played 64 games (59 starts) last season, but averaged just 24.4 minutes per game as it looked like the Kings were trying split time between Huerter and Malik Monk, the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

With Monk agreeing to a four-year, $78 million contract this summer before even having the chance to test the free-agent market, it’s possible that the Kings were looking to make Monk the guard next to De’Aaron Fox which could make Huerter expendable. Huerter, native of Albany, New York, also has a team-friendly contract as he’s owed $16.8 million in 2024-25 and $17.9 million in 2025-26.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire