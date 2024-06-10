Could the Nets be interested in Jonas Valanciunas if Nic Claxton walks?

The Brooklyn Nets have some important matters to address this offseason as they look to add as much talent as possible so that they can make it back to the playoffs next season. The most important matter for Brooklyn is re-signing unrestricted free-agent center Nic Claxton, but what could the Nets do if Claxton leaves for another team?

To be clear, the belief among most in the NBA is that the Nets will be bringing Claxton back to Brooklyn on a new deal ranging somewhere between $20 million and $25 million per year. However, if Claxton walks, Brooklyn has just Day’Ron Sharpe at center and also have no draft picks at the moment to draft another center to pair with Sharpe.

One of the notable centers that are free-agents this summer other than Claxton is New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas. With the Pelicans potentially trying to retool around Zion Williamson along with the possibility of forward Brandon Ingram being traded, it’s plausible that the Pelicans may let Valanciunas walk to allow Williamson to play center.

Valanciunas, 32, is an unrestricted free-agent coming off a 2023-24 season in which he averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 55.9% from the field and 30.8% from three-point land. Valanciunas has seen his production drop in recent years, but for what he can provide for a team right now, he can still be useful.

Keith Smith of Spotrac notes that the Pelicans have until June 30 to see if Valanciunas fits into their future plans, something that could depend on how much money he wants. Either way, what Valanciunas brings at this point of his career is his ability to score on the inside, rebound, and some limited playmaking from his center spot.

One thing to note is that this may never actually be a topic of discussion for the Nets because Brooklyn can begin negotiating with Claxton the day after the last game of the NBA Finals. With Game 7 of the Finals scheduled for June 23, if the Dallas Mavericks can take the Boston Celtics to seven games, that still gives the Nets one week to negotiate with Claxton before having to ponder other options.

JV with the TOUGH reverse to get us started in OKC 😤 NOP-OKC, Game 2 on TNT pic.twitter.com/e0O4HO0G6R — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2024

