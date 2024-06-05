Could the Nets be interested in Bronny James for 2024 NBA Draft?

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of an offseason that sees them trying to improve the team enough to make it back to the playoffs next season. As many in Brooklyn’s fanbase know, the Nets do not currently have a pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but there is a prominent player that could fall to them.

Despite his draft projection being anywhere from undrafted to late first-round pick, Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is someone that had everyone within NBA Draft circles buzzing during the NBA Draft Combine. With the Nets not having a draft pick, but also being open to trading back into the draft, James is a player that could be a reasonable target for Brooklyn.

Putting aside the fact that some within the NBA view James as a potential draw for his father, Bronny has some appeal to teams looking for a prospect that could be a diamond in the rough. For a team like the Nets, the name of the game is upside as Brooklyn looks to add as much talent as possible in its quest to end its rebuild in short order.

To be clear, NBA Draft pundits such as ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman have Bronny being drafted. So, unless the Nets trade back into the draft, they may have to hope that he goes undrafted if they are to bring him in the building.

To give an idea of what Bronny can potentially do at the NBA level, Wasserman compares him to current NBA guards in the Detroit Pistons’ Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers‘ De’Anthony Melton in terms of skill set and physical profile. Wasserman also had this to say in his scouting report of James:

“The most likely offensive role for James is playing secondary ball-handler and spot-up shooter. He doesn’t generate enough rim pressure or creativity for teams to use him as a primary initiator. Instead, he’ll play alongside a point guard, space the floor and occasionally command ball screens, something he’s comfortable passing and setting up teammates out of.”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire