Could Nets’ Dorian Finney-Smith be on the move this offseason?

The Brooklyn Nets are embarking upon an offseason in which they have plenty of decisions to ponder as they try to get back to the playoffs next season. Brooklyn is in a position where they could either make some moves this summer or wait until next season, but there is one player who could be on the move.

Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith is one player on the roster that has been talked about as a possible trade target for plenty of teams around the NBA. To be clear, there isn’t any reporting at the time of this writing that says that Brooklyn is looking to trade Finney-Smith, but this piece is intended to explore the likelihood of Finney-Smith being dealt this summer.

Finney-Smith, 31, is coming off a 2023-24 season that saw him average 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 34.8% from three-point land. For those that remember, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported in February that the Nets rejected an offer of two first-round picks for Finney-Smith, but did not specify the team that placed the offer.

That report should show how much Brooklyn values Finney-Smith, but with the Nets trying to transition into the next era of the franchise, it’s possible that the team could reconsider who will be on the roster moving forward. Finney-Smith is one of the more valuable players on the Nets due to his three-point shooting and his defense, but he also has value to contending teams that are willing to trade future assets to get him.

More to the point, Brooklyn could be looking to create maximum cap space for the 2025 offseason and Finney-Smith has two more years left on his contract with the 2025-26 season being a player option for him. Ultimately, with Jordi Fernandez being hired as the new head coach, the Nets could choose to keep this current roster together, but plenty of teams around the league should still have interest in someone like Finney-Smith.

