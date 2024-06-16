Could the Nets use Dorian Finney-Smith to get back into 2024 NBA Draft?

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the teams in the NBA that could use more talent on the roster and/or finding ways to add more draft picks to their arsenal. One of the players on Brooklyn’s roster could be better off with a contender and that transaction could be the franchise’s way back into the draft.

With the Nets looking to get younger and also looking for more draft picks, Dorian Finney-Smith is someone whose named has been floated around as a potential trade candidate. If Brooklyn comes around to trading Finney-Smith, almost every contending team would be interested in him, including the Cleveland Cavaliers as a potential suitor.

Finney-Smith would be an ideal fit at power forward for a number of teams due to his ability to shoot the three and play defense against some of the better frontcourt players in the league. As such, the Cavaliers, a team possibly looking for an upgrade over someone like Issac Okoro, Finney-Smith could be just the person for them to trade for.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently proposed this trade as a framework of what could be possible between Cleveland and Brooklyn:

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Dorian Finney-Smith Brooklyn Nets Receive: Ty Jerome, Georges Niang, No. 20

At first glance, it looks like the Nets would be getting a good package for Finney-Smith as getting the 20th overall pick would net them another young player with some promise. Jerome, a native New Yorker, would probably not play much for Brooklyn, but he is someone with some history of being able to handle the ball while providing some solid shooting.

Niang is a veteran player who brings scoring, rebounding, and toughness off the bench and is someone who can stretch the floor, a skill set pivotal for the Nets. Niang has shot 37.6% or better from three-point land in each of the past six seasons so his shot is pretty reliable.

With the 20th overall pick, the Nets would be looking at players like guard Carlton Carrington and centers like Yves Messi and DaRon Holmes II. In a mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, he has those three players going 20th, 21st, and 22nd, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire