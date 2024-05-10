Could the Nets and Brandon Ingram make sense for each other?

The Brooklyn Nets are in an interesting place in their rebuilding process as they are somewhere in the middle after coming off a disappointing 2023-24 season in which they missed the postseason completely. While it’s unknown at this time whether Brooklyn will decide to go star-hunting or wait for the 2025 offseason, another star is believed to be available.

In a recent episode of the HoopsHype podcast, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype and Will Guillory of The Athletic discussed various topics surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans heading into this offseason. One of the topics that came up was which teams could be interested in trading for Ingram this summer.

“I’ve been banging my head against the wall, trying to figure out what’s the good Ingram trade,” Guillory said. Guillory has been covering the Pelicans since 2016 and has seen how New Orleans has evolved over the years since acquiring Ingram and Zion Williamson. “I keep coming back to Cleveland and Atlanta — and I think Miami is another interesting one. Maybe Brooklyn. I’m not sure any of these trades make them better.”

Ingram, 26, is heading into the final season of a five-year, $158 million maximum contract that he signed with the Pelicans heading into the 2020-21 season. Given that this conversation around Brooklyn and Ingram is purely speculation at this point, one interesting thing about Ingram is that he will be an unrestricted free-agent heading into 2025.

When it comes to how Ingram would fit with the Nets if a trade were to happen, he would walk in as the best player on the roster and would allow Mikal Bridges to play the shooting guard spot. Given that all of this is still based on speculation, it will be interesting to see if Brooklyn decides to go star-hunting by trading for Ingram.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire