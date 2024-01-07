Could Nebraska be adding a former Big 12 head coach to their staff?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers could be adding former West Virginia and Houston head coach Dana Holgersen to their coaching staff according to reports.

On Saturday, according to multiple reports including Huskers Online’s Steven Sipple and 247Sports’s Matt Zenitz, the Huskers are in talks with the 52-year-old. It is unclear what role Holgorsen would serve on Matt Rhule’s staff.

Holgorsen was fired as the head coach of the University of Houston following the conclusion of this past season. In his four seasons with the program, the Cougars went 31-28 including 20-19 in conference play. This past season in the program’s first year in the Big 12, the Cougars went 4-8 including 2-7 in conference play.

The Iowa native also spent nearly a decade with the West Virginia Mountaineers leading the program to a 61-41 record.

Prior to his time as a head coach, Holgorsen spent time with multiple programs including Texas Tech, Houston, and Oklahoma State as an offensive coordinator.

