Could NCAA investigation push Jim Harbaugh to the NFL after 2023 season? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss the NCAA’s investigation into Jim Harbaugh’s contact with recruits during the COVID dead period, and how the potential punishment could push Harbaugh to test the NFL waters after the 2023 season.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: Harbaugh, probably going to coach the whole season. And we know what happens in early January, they start firing NFL coaches. Does he just skip town this time and avoid all of this after what, who knows how successful of a season this will be?

PAT FORDE: Yeah, the Pete Carroll shuffle. The Chip Kelly shuffle to the NFL. It's entirely possible. I mean, certainly he obviously has interest in going to the NFL. He's talked to them two years in a row, if not longer. A lot of people think, heck, he's basically said, this is my best team.

Doesn't mean, he couldn't maybe have a better team the year after, the year after, who knows? I mean, he's got it rolling in a very good way. But if you're facing potentially a hearing that could lead to even more than a four game suspension, which he clearly wasn't very happy about a four game suspension, then, yeah, you want a little more motivation to go try the NFL? Here it is.

ROSS DELLENGER: I found the original, I think the original story, by the way. And it was on 30 back in the first week of January. It did report that he was buying a recruit. It said, you know, it was in the morning. So it was morning burgers is how it was put, which is odd.

[LAUGHTER]

It would have been great if the NCAA had put, not a morning burger. But alas, no.

DAN WETZEL: Wait so they went for breakfast, and Harbaugh bought him burgers, is that the story? I don't want to get it wrong.

ROSS DELLENGER: Yeah, that's what it appears.

DAN WETZEL: He was having steak and milk.

ROSS DELLENGER: Plenty of coaches in the past have left their school and left for the NFL in the face of NCAA penalties. So this wouldn't be the first time.

DAN WETZEL: Really dumb. The whole thing could have been handled by Harbaugh by A, not meeting with recruits during a dead period, if this is the facts. I mean, this is not-- it's not like a gray area. You're like, I can't meet with you this week.

OK and it is an advantage. OK, it is an advantage. And B, just copping to it if he did indeed have that savory breakfast burger down the Brown Jug. Harbaugh is coaching. Michigan is trying to win the title. He very well may be munching on a hamburger in the third quarter against East Carolina in like three weeks.