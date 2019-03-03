Could NBA contenders have interest in Andrew Bogut when he returns from Australia?

When last we heard from Andrew Bogut, he had gone home. After not getting much interest from NBA teams after the Lakers waived him in the middle of last season, Bogut signed to play with the Sydney Kings in his native Australia’s National Basketball League. There he was named league MVP, averaging 11.4 points and a league-leading 11.6 rebounds a game, he shot 56 percent on the season, and always a smart positional defender he averaged 2.7 blocks per contest. Also, he was named NBL’s Best Defensive Player and to the All NBL First Team. He’s helped lead the Kings to the NBL semi-finals.

Is that enough to get him back in the NBA? From Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Multiple contenders, including Golden State and Philadelphia, are expected to express interest in upcoming free agent Andrew Bogut. His season has ended in playoffs of Australia’s NBL, where Bogut was league MVP and DPOY, and he will take some time to decide on next team. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2019





Notice the phrasing there, “expected to express interest.”

Will they? He could have potential as a veteran reserve center who can pass, shoot from the midrange a little, and knows where to be defensively, plus he has championship experience.

However, last time he was in the NBA Bogut struggled to get on the court for the Lakers — last season, before the arrival of LeBron James. Bogut was the team’s backup center who played against traditional bigs from other teams, a small and shrinking role in today’s NBA. As recently as 2015 he was a starter for the champion Golden State Warriors (and his injury in the 2016 Finals is an under-discussed reason for the Warriors 3-1 lead collapse against the Cavaliers), but since then the game has evolved as Bogut’s skills have faded.

It’s not inconceivable a team might take a flier on adding Bogut before the postseason, but good teams like the Warriors, Sixers, and other contenders are going to wait, see what their needs are right before the postseason (something that could shift due to injuries), then decide if they need to add anyone. Maybe one of those teams will consider Bogut, but it’s going to be in very specific circumstances.