NASCAR could return in May

In the past few days, Texas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway have expressed interest in being early venues for a return to NASCAR racing.

On Monday, Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway, reported in a statement on twitter that "Texas governor Greg Abbott has given NASCAR the green flag to race, and our sport is eager to get back on track."

Gossage reported that the track is working "aggressively with the sanctioning bodies and TV networks to give American society, as well as people around the world, a positive distraction during this crisis."

In a separate tweet, Greg Abbot also spoke about conversations with NASCAR, saying: "Just spoke to @NASCAR leaders. They’re working to return to Texas at Texas Motor Speedway very soon. I hope to announce the exciting details in the near future. To prevent spread of COVID-19 it will be without fans. But they will put on a great show for TV."

On Saturday Andy Slater, a radio talk show host from southern Florida, reported a conversation with Homestead mayor Steven Losner, who said: "We would welcome the opportunity to be the host community for the first race, with or without fans."

Florida Governor Ron Desantis has also expressed support for NASCAR to return to the state. Earlier this month, he designated a professional wrestling league as an essential business.

Meanwhile, Tim Moore, Speaker of the House of the North Carolina General Assembly, has issued a letter to the governor Roy Cooper to amend his executive order to allow NASCAR to race in May.

The All-Star race and Coke 600 (May 24) are the next scheduled dates on the calendar after NASCAR announced Friday that the May 9 STP 500 has been postponed in response to Virginia's stay-at-home order.

Momentum seems to be building for a return to racing, if state and series officials can determine a way to safely do so.