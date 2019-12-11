Could Mookie Betts be part of a David Price trade from Red Sox?

Multiple teams have made Red Sox left-hander David Price a trade target, according to an ESPN report from the winter meetings in San Diego.

The Boston Red Sox continue to pursue ways to shed salary, and multiple teams have targeted starter David Price, sources tell ESPN. He is owed $96 million over the next three years. Red Sox could either attach player with value or potentially pay down some of Price's remaining $. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2019

That Jeff Passan report echoes what our own John Tomase reported last week - that while Price's $32 million salary for 2020 had him viewed by many as untradeable, he could be on the move out of Boston.

And Tomase reports Tuesday from the winter meetings that the player the Red Sox could "attach" to Price in a trade might be Mookie Betts as Boston looks to get its payroll down to its stated goal of being below the $208-million luxury-tax threshold.

Tomase said one rival executive he spoke to said, "if the Red Sox made Betts available, they were going to make taking Price part of it. They had to go together. A deal involving Price might be bigger than you think. "

In that scenario, notes Tomase, "You've just solved your 208 [million payroll] problem. Now, you have an on the field problem that's even bigger" as the Sox part with their top offensive players and a former American League MVP as well as one of their top starting pitchers and a former AL Cy Young Award winner.

