Could Montez Sweat have a Pro Bowl season in 2021?

The Washington Football Team selected Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Washington liked Sweat so much; it moved back into the first round to select him.

Two years into his NFL career, Sweat is proving to be a worthy selection. He has played in all 32 games, recording 92 tackles, including 20 for loss, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and one touchdown. That one interception came in the Thanksgiving Day win over Dallas last season, and it was a thing of beauty.

I will be referencing this play for years. Thanksgiving 2020 when Montez Sweat pick-sixed Andy Dalton in that beatdown of Dallas. pic.twitter.com/evqDWajbA2 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 27, 2020

As a rookie, Sweat recorded seven sacks, despite not being employed properly. In 2020, he finished with nine sacks.

Could he make an even bigger leap in 2021?

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently named one breakout performer for all 32 NFL teams and he chose Sweat for Washington:

With Washington Football Team edge-rusher Chase Young winning 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, it was easy to overlook just how dominant fellow sack artist Montez Sweat was. The 2019 first-round pick out of Mississippi State logged nine sacks and 31 quarterback pressures in 2020. This came after he produced seven sacks and 27 pressures as a rookie. It’s not unreasonable to think Sweat will reach double-digit sacks, especially with Ryan Kerrigan (5.5 sacks last season) out of the pass-rushing rotation and in Philadelphia. Young was a Pro Bowler as a rookie and became the face of Washington’s pass rush. However, Sweat will be impossible to overlook if he continues progressing. Don’t be shocked if he gets his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021.

It’s reasonable to expect Sweat will continue to progress in 2021. He is more comfortable in his role in Washington’s defense now and should benefit from the presence of Young on the opposite side. Young, too, should benefit from Sweat’s presence.

Is it possible Washington could have two Pro Bowl defensive ends in 2021?