Could Mohamed Sanu miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury?

The struggling New England Patriots offense may be taking another hit with Mohamed Sanu dealing with an ankle injury.

Sanu was listed on the Patriots' injury report as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, and there's a chance he could miss some time. NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran noted on Patriots Wednesday Live he's hearing Sanu may have a high ankle sprain that could sideline him for a couple of weeks.

"Last week, after he had the punt return where it appeared he might have twisted up his leg, probably led to what I'm hearing might be a high ankle sprain that could keep him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks unless it has drastic improvement," Curran said.

Nothing is official regarding Sanu's injury and whether he'll miss any time, but it certainly would be a tough blow to a Pats offense that hasn't exactly been firing on all cylinders this season.

Brady expressed his frustration with the Patriots' offensive struggles following the Patriots' Week 11 win over the Eagles. If Sanu is forced to watch Sunday's game vs. a stingy Cowboys defense from the sideline, things aren't about to get any easier for the 42-year-old quarterback.

