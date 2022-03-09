Could Mitchell Trubisky’s future be with the Giants?

Mitchell Trubisky is expected to have more choices during free agency than he had a year ago when he signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal to back up Josh Allen in Buffalo. This year, Trubisky will have a chance to compete for a starting job somewhere.

It could be the Giants.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports indicated in a report Tuesday that some in the league expect the Giants to sign Trubisky to compete with Daniel Jones. It makes sense given Trubisky’s offensive coordinator in Buffalo, Brian Daboll, now is the head coach of the Giants.

The Giants also hired a quarterbacks coach (Shea Tierney) and signed a backup quarterback (Davis Webb) from Buffalo.

Trubisky brought up the Giants unsolicited during ESPN reporter Adam Schefter’s podcast.

“Josh is incredible,” Trubisky told Schefter, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media. “I had so much fun with Josh and really Davis Webb and our whole quarterback room. Learning from (Bills offensive coordinator) Ken Dorsey, Brian Daboll’s offense and Shea Tierney as well.”

Trubisky didn’t deny an interest in joining the Giants. He also talked about the possibility of joining the Saints, Steelers, Colts and Commanders.

“I think of coach Daboll right away just because of my connection with him right away in Buffalo,” Trubisky said. “I’m excited to see what he does in New York. I don’t know where I’m gonna go, but I know whatever he does there, he’s going to do a great job with that offense. He’s a great leader of men. He’s real and authentic with all the guys, and I think that’s why so many people respected him in our building. I’m excited to see what he’s going to do.

“And then of course, New York, you think of the city. I haven’t been to New York many times, but you think of big New York City and the Giants. I know coach Daboll will do a great job, and I’m excited to see that offense.”

Trubisky, 27, threw only eight passes for the Bills last year.

