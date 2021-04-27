What could Minkah Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option mean for Terrell Edmunds?

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have exercised the fifth-year option on two-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, what will they do with fellow safety Terrell Edmunds?

While Edmunds showed occasional flashes, in the form of two interceptions in 2020, he’s never lived up to his first-round 2018 NFL draft selection.

Most draftniks had a third- or fourth-round draft projection on Edmunds. Instead, the Steelers reached for him at No. 28 overall.

Steelers Wire published a post in March listing the 2022 option price tags, which includes $6.573 million for a safety with no Pro Bowls, a.k.a Edmunds, should Pittsburgh exercise his option. The salary is significantly lower than Fitzpatrick’s $10.612 million but may still be more than what the Steelers are willing to pay Edmunds for his contributions to this point.

The deadline for the Steelers to decide is May 3. If no fifth-year option, Edmunds could become a free agent in March.

Meanwhile, Edmunds’s base salary for 2021 is $1.938 million.

