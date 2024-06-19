I could be a millionaire at 28 in PFL - Hughes

Former Cage Warriors champion Paul Hughes says the injuries suffered by fellow fighter Ryan Curtis made his decision to switch to Professional Fighters League (PFL) "even easier".

Dubliner Curtis suffered life-changing injuries in a training accident in January.

Northern Irishman Hughes was approaching free agency at the time of Curtis' accident, and before facing Bobby King in his Bellator debut on Saturday night, has said it offered a reminder of the risks involved in his profession.

"People don't understand when I talk about how much we give to this game, I was on the mats beside Ryan when he had his injury," said the 27-year-old, who trains at Fight Academy Ireland in Belfast.

"He broke his neck, broke his back, he's in a severe rehab programme to try and walk again. He can't play with his daughter, his life has been flipped upside down just in a normal Thursday night training. This is what we're giving to this game, these are the risks. I don't forget that.

"The timing of Ryan's injury and the timing of me becoming a free agent, it made my decision even easier. [It was] 'let's go try and capitalise. Let's go to where you're valued'. The PFL/Bellator absolutely valued me and that's why I signed."

Hughes added that the PFL's schedule, and the prize money on offer, were key draws too.

The PFL's format differs from rival MMA promotions in that each weight class competes in a league before advancing to semi-finals and finals.

It means that to win a world title, and secure the $1m (£780,000) top prize, competitors need to fight four times in a year.

"I had offers from every organisation you can think of, all the big ones, UFC included," said Hughes.

"Why I decided to go to the PFL was simple - activity. They were going to keep me busy and invest in me.

"It's a great privilege as well, to be signed as their next star.

"I'm absolutely going to deliver. They signed me for a reason and I do believe their investment in me is going to pay off tenfold."

Hughes will be a part of the PFL's 2025 season and is already targeting a world title and, along with it, a big payday.

"It's so important for fighters to look after themselves," he said.

"Unfortunately a lot of them are guided the wrong way in their career. They end up finishing with no money and a lot of brain damage. That's the last thing I want, I'm not here to do that.

"Of course, the $1m season next year in 2025, that's what I have my eyes set on. I want to be coming out of there, 28-years-old, with $1m in the bank and I can do that. If I can win these tournaments, these seasons, I'm going to be set.

"If I can get $2m in the bank, it's 'night, night, see ya later', I'll retire. We'll cross that bridge when we come to it."

First comes Saturday's Bellator event in Dublin's 3Arena. Hughes has been training in Florida as part of his preparations and is not looking past veteran American King.

"Bobby is a tough guy," he added.

"A lot of people were saying he's been thrown in there to lose against Paul Hughes for his debut and that's really not the case.

"They've put Bobby in there for a reason. Bobby has been one of the best guys in Bellator and he's given them good fights.

"I have to show my skills, high-level skills."