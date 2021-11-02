Could Mike White be the Jets version of Tom Brady? | Carton & Roberts
On Carton & Roberts, a caller says he predicted that Mike White would be the Jets' version of Tom Brady. Evan goes on to say that wouldn't it be poetic for the Jets, after injuring Drew Bledsoe, thus opening the door for the Patriots to start Brady, that 20 years later, the Patriots would knock Zach Wilson out of action, giving Mike White the chance to change the Jets fortunes?