Could Michigan State be moving on from Thunderstruck as team’s entrance song?

The Spartans could be running onto the field to a new song this season.

For the longest time, Michigan State football has used AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” as the team’s entrance song to start games. However, that could be changing based on a tweet from the Spartans’ official Twitter account on Wednesday evening.

The tweet — which is pasted below — states the Spartans will “SURF” on Saturday with F.L.Y.’s “Swag Surfin'” faintly playing in the background. The video also shows the tunnel the players run out of to enter Spartan Stadium — which has some fans believing this will be the team’s new entrance song.

This Saturday… we SURF 🌊🏄🏽 pic.twitter.com/oh4rS3XchZ — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 8, 2021

I personally don’t have a problem with Thunderstruck as the team’s entrance song but also would be in favor of this change for the program too. This, of course, could be reading too much into a simple tweet but it’s worth noting as another potential change by head coach Mel Tucker and his staff.

