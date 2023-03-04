Could Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker be a solution to tight end depth problem?

The word is out that the Cleveland Browns are looking to target depth at the tight end position specifically. Reports out of Indianapolis are that they have already had a formal meeting with Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker to get to know the prospect better. Schoonmaker is borderline out of the age guardrails, but outside of that, he would be a great addition to the offense.

He has to work on his technique blocking but he has the size and strength to be a nice blocker at the next level at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. Schoomaker is going to blaze past defensive backs but he is absolutely a vertical threat up the seam and uses his size and strength to succeed in the red zone and contested catch opportunities. A player with a high motor that never quits and competitiveness makes him a player fans love to root for.

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker's formal NFL Combine meetings: Cowboys, Packers, Browns, Jaguars and Bills — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 3, 2023

More NFL Draft!

