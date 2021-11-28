Could Michigan leapfrog Alabama in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll?

It had been a decade since Michigan last topped Ohio State, though it felt even longer than that. The 42-27 win feels like a huge exhale for a program that had imagined moments like Saturday since the moment Jim Harbaugh returned to campus in 2015.

Michigan will be the biggest riser in this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and the Buckeyes among the biggest tumblers after a game with deep implications for the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines could soar to No. 2 and come in just behind Georgia, should enough of the voting panel be swayed by a performance defined by a dominant display of aggression on the line of scrimmage. Michigan is certain to jump ahead of Cincinnati, which is still undefeated after taking care of East Carolina.

WINNERS, LOSERS: Wake Forest, Old Dominion different kind of success stories; Texas A&M ends season with thud

NOT A MOMENT TOO SOON: Michigan's win shows unpredictability has returned to college football

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara greets fans as he exits the field after the Wolverines beat Ohio State.

Here's how the top 10 of this week's poll could look:

1. Georgia (12-0)

After shutting out Georgia Tech 45-0, the Bulldogs are more than ready to take on Alabama in the SEC championship game. The question isn't whether the defense is ready to attack Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide. But what if Alabama does find success through the air, forcing Georgia to keep pace? That may decide whether the Bulldogs stay on track for a historic national championship.

2. Alabama (11-1)

There will be voters who want to reward Michigan's win against Ohio State, but that would be a four-spot jump for the Wolverines — probably too much of a move even after such a great win. So look for the Tide to stick at No. 2 after needing four overtimes to survive Auburn and win the Iron Bowl.

3. Michigan (11-1)

But Michigan is an easy pick for No. 3 after doing what no Big Ten team had done to Ohio State in years: bully the Buckeyes up front on offense and defense. The Wolverines ran for nearly 300 yards, didn't allow a sack, shut down the OSU running game and pressured quarterback C.J. Stroud. Up next is Iowa in the conference championship game.

Story continues

4. Cincinnati (12-0)

Cincinnati now prepares for Houston in a game that will decide whether the Group of Five sends a team into the playoff. A loss is an obvious eliminator. But does a win make it certain? That's very likely true, but there is a sliver of doubt over how the playoff selection committee will look at one-loss Oklahoma State compared to the unbeaten Bearcats.

5. Notre Dame (11-1)

Notre Dame will come up just short of the playoff in what has been the finest coaching job of Brian Kelly's tenure with the program. And this is a team clearly finding its groove after destroying Stanford 45-14. An issue deep into the second half of the year, the defense allowed a combined 23 points in November.

6. Oklahoma State (11-1)

The Cowboys topped Oklahoma and remain the biggest threat to Cincinnati's chances of reaching the playoff should Alabama upset Georgia to win the SEC. And if Alabama loses, the debate over which team will land in fourth instead focuses on OSU and Notre Dame. Look for the Cowboys to have the edge in that comparison.

7. Ohio State (10-2)

Saturday's loss is going to linger for the next year, coloring what will be a highly scrutinized offseason for coach Ryan Day. What needs to be fixed? Line play on both sides, for starters. While the Buckeyes will land in one of the New Year's Six bowls, maybe even the Rose Bowl, that's a very small positive after a crushing defeat.

8. Ole Miss (10-2)

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels won the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State, essentially locking this team into the New Year's Six. Looking back, the only real sour moment of the regular season was the 41-20 loss to mediocre Auburn. Where does this rank among teams in recent program history? Right near the top.

9. Baylor (10-2)

The Bears survived a close call against Texas Tech to reach double-digit wins for the second time in three years under two different coaches. (That's three such years in seven seasons under three different coaches going back to Art Briles.) Beating the Red Raiders 27-24 was enormously important: Baylor will face Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship after the Cowboys eliminated the Sooners.

10. Oregon (10-2)

Iowa, Michigan State and Oklahoma State are options for this spot. But Oregon would be ready to move up one spot after rebounding from an horrible loss at Utah by executing a nice game plan in beating Oregon State in the Civil War. This was not your normal year in the rivalry: OSU has made huge strides and had already clinched a bowl berth with room to spare heading into Saturday.

Follow colleges reporter Paul Myerberg on Twitter @PaulMyerberg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coaches poll predictions: Could Michigan leapfrog Alabama for No. 2?