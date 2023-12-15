Could Michigan football target a former Alabama five-star in the portal?

The transfer portal has been open for a couple of weeks and delivered a lot of top-end talent. Michigan is rumored to be involved with five-star quarterback Dante Moore from UCLA but could be looking at another more recent offensive entry into the portal in former Alabama wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks.

The biggest factor for Michigan and Brooks is the J.J. McCarthy connection. McCarthy played three years of high school football at Nazareth Academy outside of Chicago before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior year. This is where McCarthy met up with Brooks who had just transferred from Booker T. Washington in South Florida. IMG went 8-0 and Brooks linked up with McCarthy to lead the team in receiving.

With McCarthy being the obvious link, his return is essential to any recruiting efforts made toward Brooks. Both Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson are likely to head to the NFL which would leave Michigan inexperienced at the position. Right now, Darrius Clemons is the only true ‘X’ receiver on the roster and he has rarely seen the field for Michigan during his two-year career. Brooks has played three years at a premier program and was on the roster for the 2021 national title game where the Tide fell just short of a championship.

Brooks had a big 2022 season for the Tide with 674 yards but was bumped down the depth chart this year due to injury and recorded just 30 yards. However, his ability to perform remains clear. Brooks has what it takes to be a productive player and could fill both an on-field role and a mentorship role for Michigan in 2024.

Brooks currently has a transfer grade of .9100 from 247Sports, making him the 43rd-ranked player in the portal.

In addition to the obvious on-field benefits, it might be nice to land a commitment from a former Alabama player in the days following their signing of a recent Michigan coach.

