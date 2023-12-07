Could this be Michigan football’s running back of the future?

After this season, Michigan football will assuredly lose running back Blake Corum (who chose to come back for an extra year) and Donovan Edwards will have a decision to make.

While up-and-comers such as Kalel Mullings, Benjamin Hall, C.J. Stokes, and Cole Cabana could be integral parts of the offense next year, along with incoming freshmen Jordan Marshall and Micah Ka’apana, the Wolverines could look to the transfer portal for a fresh face.

Once the transfer portal opened, one name has long been rumored to be connected to the maize and blue. The problem was: he wasn’t in the transfer portal. But as of Thursday, he’s now in there.

Florida running back Trevor Etienne fits what the maize and blue want to do to a tee. He led the Gators in rushing last year, and the younger brother of former Clemson star Travis Etienne is a dynamic playmaker in the mold of a traditional Michigan tailback.

While it’s unclear whether or not he’ll end up in Ann Arbor, he’s at least now in the portal.

BREAKING: Florida RB Trevor Etienne plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 5’9 205 RB was the Team Leader in rushing TDs (8), yards per carry, & yards per game. Played in 24 games in his 2 years with the Gators. Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining… pic.twitter.com/87veU5HE0y — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 7, 2023

Etienne has two years of eligibility remaining and if Edwards returns, could provide a formidable one-two punch in the Michigan backfield. The Wolverines have occasionally lost players to Florida (most recently RJ Moten) via either the transfer portal or recruiting, but have rarely gained a player from Gainesville the other way.

Michigan is targeting several other key players in the portal, such as cornerback Upton Stout and quarterback Dante Moore.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire