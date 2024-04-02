Could Michigan football land an elite DB from Columbus, Ohio?

Every now and again, Michigan football dips into Ohio and nabs someone Ohio State wants. Other times, OSU neglects its homegrown talent in order to secure someone more on the national radar.

Of the latter, players such as tight end Jake Butt, defensive end Taco Charlton, or current safety Rod Moore have made the best of the Buckeyes spurning them for one reason or another. And the Wolverines are hoping to add another Columbus, Ohio product that’s highly rated yet doesn’t have an offer from Ohio State.

2025 Columbus (Ohio) Marion-Franklin four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway is among the nation’s elite, ranked at No. 96 overall according to the 247Sports Composite. The 11th-best cornerback and fifth-best player in the state of Ohio, Galloway received a 247Sports Crystal Ball from Allen Trieu indicating that the maize and blue will be his school of choice.

Of course, Ohio State could swoop in late, but given that other top-tier schools are pursuing Galloway (such as Penn State, Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin) it makes the Buckeyes’ job that much harder when others indicate they want in on his talents.

Trieu also wrote the scouting report and indicates that his game is similar to former Wolverines standout Ambry Thomas:

Brings excellent track speed to the football field. Speed shows up in his closing ability and also after he gets his hands on the ball both as a defensive back and a wide receiver or return man. Will be physical at the line and junior tape shows experience in off-man as well as press-man. Needs to add more weight and strength but has the frame to do so. Needs more reps against receivers who can match his speed and athleticism and challenge him. Has some rawness to his game, but pure speed and playmaking ability are at a high level and upside because of that is high. That gives him the opportunity to be a starter, not just at cornerback, but as a return man, at a high major program.

The last time OSU passed on a defensive back in its backyard it turned out that said DB (Rod Moore) made the game-deciding play to seal The Game for Michigan. Certainly, the Wolverines would love a repeat of all steps involved.

