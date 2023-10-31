Could Michigan football be getting good news on the field soon?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football is coming off of a bye week, and while it may have been ill-timed in terms of having to endure a media firestorm without any game available to change the subject, it was a blessing for those who were banged up.

Running back Kalel Mullings started coming on strong in Week 5 against Nebraska and continued his upward trajectory in Week 6 against Minnesota. However, the linebacker-turned-tailback was unavailable in the last two games due to an undisclosed injury. On the Monday before the 49-0 win over Michigan State, head coach Jim Harbaugh told WolverinesWire that Mullings is expected back ‘soon.’

On Monday, Harbaugh gave even better news about Mullings’ status as the Wolverines prepare for a Saturday night game against Purdue.

“Kalel is back practicing,” Harbaugh simply stated.

Whether or not Mullings is fully healthy is another story, but if he is back practicing, that is a strong indicator that he could take the field against the Boilermakers this Saturday. Of course, if he cannot, the goal would be for him to return the following week when the Wolverines take on their first ranked opponent in a road game at Penn State.

