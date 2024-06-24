Could Michigan become a USC rival on par with Notre Dame and UCLA?

The USC Trojans have established rivalries with Notre Dame and UCLA. The Trojans and the University of Michigan Wolverines have a storied history of their own on the gridiron. The two teams have met 10 times, with USC holding a 6-4 advantage. However, the Trojans have been particularly dominant in recent years, winning six of the last seven meetings since 1970.

The only Michigan victory during that time came in the 1989 Rose Bowl, a 22-14 contest. That game was played in Larry Smith’s second year as head coach for the Trojans.

USC started the 1988 season on a tear, winning its first 10 games. However, the undefeated run came to an end at home against the No. 1 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. USC entered that game ranked No. 2 in the country.

Despite the loss to Notre Dame, USC finished the regular season with an impressive 10-1 record. The Trojans earned a berth in the Rose Bowl, where they faced Michigan.

The Wolverines upset the Trojans to claim their first Rose Bowl victory since 1981. The Wolverine victory snapped a three-game losing streak to the Trojans. The Trojans would get revenge a year later, returning the favor in the 1990 Rose Bowl by defeating No. 3 Michigan 17-10 in what would be Bo Schembechler’s final game as the Wolverines’ head coach.

The two teams have not met since 2007, when Pete Carroll’s team defeated the No. 3 (11-1) Wolverines in the Rose Bowl, 32-18.

In 2024, the longstanding rivalry between Michigan and USC is set to be rekindled. On September 21, the Wolverines will host the Trojans at the iconic Michigan Stadium, marking a significant departure from their traditional meeting ground at the Rose Bowl. This will be only the third time in the series’ history that the game has been played outside Pasadena, and the first since 1958 when Michigan narrowly defeated USC 20-19 in Ann Arbor.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire