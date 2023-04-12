Could Michigan basketball land another former five-star recruit?

Michigan basketball continues to look to fill out its roster for next season.

The Wolverines have already landed three transfers. One of which is Caleb Love, a combo guard from North Carolina. Love is a former five-star prospect who has the ability to create his own shot while getting others involved.

Apparently, Juwan Howard is trying to find more scoring options via the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, a former five-star and a top-25 player out of the 2021 recruiting class entered the transfer portal. Junior Matthew Cleveland entered the portal after spending two seasons with Florida State.

Michigan was a finalist to land Matthew back in 2021, but he ultimately decided to sign with the ‘Noles.

Joe Tipton tweeted Michigan, along with several other schools, has already reached out to the 6-foot-7 wing.

Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland has heard from the following schools since entering the portal, he tells @On3sports: SMU

Texas

Wake Forest

Pitt

Kansas State

Georgia

Georgia Tech

Missouri

Arkansas

NC State

Miami

Texas A&M

Indiana

Auburn

Wichita State

Clemson… — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 12, 2023

Cleveland led FSU in scoring last season with 13.8 points per game. He also brought down 7.4 rebounds and tallied 1.8 assists per game in 2022-23. The former five-star has the ability to knock down 3s as well after shooting 35% from deep this past season.

There is a possibility Hunter Dickinson could come back to Michigan, and the Wolverines were trying to get guard Jaelin Llewellyn back for another year, but coach Howard is looking at all of his options for next season.

We will continue to update you when something new appears on the basketball front.

