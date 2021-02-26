Could Michael Brockers be a cut candidate for the Rams?

Difficult decisions will need to be made in the coming months for the Los Angeles Rams, including cuts, possible trades and whether or not to re-sign pending free agents. Currently projected to be $34 million over the salary cap, the Rams need to find ways to free up money before March 17 when the new league year begins.

Cutting Michael Brockers will probably be low on their list of possible moves to make, but it will certainly be an option as the offseason progresses. If they cut him before June 1, they’ll clear $4.7 million in cap space while also taking on $5.2 million in dead money.

It would be a way to save money, but releasing him as a post-June 1 cut brings even more financial flexibility: $6.5 million in savings and only $3.3 million in dead money. For a team desperately needing money, it’s not inconceivable that the Rams would consider moving Brockers.

Pro Football Focus highlighted one cut candidate for each team in the NFL and Brockers was the pick for Los Angeles.

The Rams swooped in and brought Brockers back into the fold for another run in Los Angeles. And Brockers was solid but unspectacular in 2020, with a ninth straight season of failing to earn a 65.0-plus pass-rush grade. He’s a sure tackler and strong run defender, working well in tandem with the best pass-rushing interior defender the league has ever seen in Aaron Donald. Nevertheless, with a huge cap deficit — only increased by trading Jared Goff and taking on former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in return — the Rams need to cut costs wherever they can. Robinson returned in Week 10 and provides that run-stuffing presence on a cheaper deal and at just 26 years old. Brockers is an important run stopper for the Rams, but he doesn’t offer much as a pass rusher – even though he had five sacks in 2020, his most since 2013. Morgan Fox was much better as a pass rusher, recording six sacks in limited playing time.

Fox is a free agent but not one the Rams can’t afford to re-sign. If the Rams want more from their defensive line in terms of rushing the passer, they could choose to re-sign Fox and let Brockers go – which could turn out to be a wash on the salary cap in 2021.

Brockers is 30 years old and A’Shawn Robinson can play both nose tackle and defensive end, like Brockers. He can essentially be a replacement for Brockers, alongside Sebastian Joseph-Day and possibly Fox.

As a player beloved by fans, being one of the longest-tenured on the team, it would be hard for the Rams to move on from Brockers. But don’t forget: they almost did last year. They let him walk in free agency and he signed with the Ravens before the deal fell through due to injury concerns on Baltimore’s end.

The Rams almost got a taste of life without No. 90, and don’t be surprised if they explore the possibility of cutting him this offseason.