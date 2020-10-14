Could Melvin Gordon face additional punishment from Broncos after DUI?

What punishment could Melvin Gordon face after DUI? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Melvin Gordon could miss some upcoming game time due to an off-field transgression.

The Denver Broncos running back was cited by Denver police Tuesday night for driving under the influence, according to a police report.

Gordon's arraignment at Denver County Court is set for Nov. 13, but it sounds like he could face discipline from the NFL and/or the Broncos much sooner than that.

"Everything’s open right now,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Wednesday when asked about Gordon's DUI. "We hope to have a decision made by (Thursday) or the next day."

Fangio met with Gordon on Wednesday morning but then sent the running back home for the day, per 9News' Mike Klis.

"I didn’t want him to practice today until we get to the bottom of everything,” Fangio said. “(We'll) talk to the league and get all the facts in order before we make a decision on what we’re going to do and weigh the differences between what the mandated league punishment would be and anything we want to do in addition to that."

The NFL's new collective bargaining agreement stipulates a three-game suspension for a player charged with a DUI, up from a two-game suspension under the previous CBA.

Gordon was just cited Tuesday, so the NFL may wait to punish him until his case proceeds further. It appears Fangio and the Broncos could discipline Gordon separately, though, and possibly hold him out of some or all of Sunday's Week 6 matchup with the New England Patriots.

"Yeah, I’m disappointed," Fangio added. "He’s one of us, we’re gonna love him but there will be some consequences to what happened last night."