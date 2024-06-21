Could MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year play for a Charlotte school next year?

Just two weeks after he won the MaxPreps’ male national athlete of the year, Reidsville High School two-sport star Kendre Harrison could be leaving the school.

Harrison, a 6-foot-7, 245 pound tight end and post player, has applied to Providence Day School in southeast Charlotte, a source close to the situation told The Charlotte Observer. Providence Day is a private school and a member of the N.C. Independent Schools’ Athletic Association.

The Chargers’ football team won a state championship last season. The school’s basketball team lost in the state final.

MaxPreps named Harrison as a sophomore All-American in football and basketball last season, ahead of him being named male athlete of the year, covering all grades and all sports.

At Providence Day, Harrison could profit from his Name, Image and Likeness rights. At Reidsville, he could not. The State Board of Education voted against allowing NIL earlier this month for public school athletes.

Reidsville is about two hours north of Charlotte, and Harrison led his high school to NCHSAA 2A state championships in football and basketball last season.

He caught five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns and added a sack on defense in a 28-18 win over Clinton in December. It was Reidsville’s 23rd football state title.

Reidsville’s Kendre Harrison (0) blocks the shot from Northwood’s Isaiah Blair (3) during the second half of their game in the John Wall Holiday Invitational. The Northwood Chargers and the Reidsville Rams met in a final of the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh, N.C. on December 30, 2023.

In March, Harrison had 19 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks in a 78-77 win in overtime over Farmville Central in the 2A basketball state title game.

In football, Harrison played tight end and defensive end. On offense, he caught 62 passes for 940 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had 76 tackles and nine sacks on defense.

In basketball, he averaged 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

In football, 247 Sports ranks Harrison as the No. 6 overall prospect among rising juniors nationally and No. 1 nationally as a tight end. He’s got offers from schools like Alabama, Auburn, North Carolina, N.C. State and Ohio State.

247 Sports ranks Harrison No. 31 overall in basketball, where he has offers from Florida State, North Carolina, N.C. State and Texas A&M.

Harrison — who an additional source tells The Observer plans to visit Florida’s IMG Academy — has drawn comparisons to former N.C. high school star Julius Peppers for his size and athleticism. At Providence Day, he would pair with Chargers’ star David Sanders, the 2023 N.C. Gatorade player of the year, and a top 3 recruit nationally in the class of 2025.

Sanders is a 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive tackle.