Could Matt Nagy be fired if Bears get blown out by Packers?

It’s hard to imagine anything positive coming out of what’s likely to be another Bears loss to the rival Packers when the two teams play on Sunday Night Football.

But with head coach Matt Nagy’s seat boiling at this point, perhaps a loss in this game would have more long-term implications that Chicago fans would find relieving despite the immediate frustrations of another loss to Green Bay.

The Bears have never fired a head coach midseason, but there’s always a first time for everything. After Aaron Rodgers reminded everyone he still owns the Bears in their matchup earlier this season, he has an opportunity to remind the entire country of that in prime time.

During the Nagy era, the Bears are 1-6 against the Packers, an absolute dismal showing.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Adam Hoge believes Sunday night could be Nagy’s last game with the Bears should this game pan out the way it usually does — in a blowout by the Packers.

The point is this: Sunday’s game at Lambeau isn’t just the most important game for Matt Nagy because it’s the next game on the schedule. It might as well be the only game left on the schedule. And it might be. Maybe the Bears come to play and pull off a dramatic upset on national television. But if it goes the other way — the way it usually goes against the Packers — you have to wonder if a change could be made as soon as next week.

It’s a foregone conclusion that Nagy’s time in Chicago is done, but there’s still a question about whether or not it could happen before the end of the season.

While the Bears might not want to break tradition of never firing a head coach before season’s end, there’s a good reason to do just that. Teams can begin interviewing head coaching candidates two weeks before the end of the regular season, assuming their head coach is no longer employed.

