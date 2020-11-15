Could Masahiro Tanaka be a fit on the Mets?

Masahiro Tanaka walking off the mound in Game 3 of ALDS

Masahiro Tanaka has been a staple in the Yankees starting rotation for the past seven seasons, going 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA.

If Tanaka were to leave the Yankees, some believe the Mets could be a landing spot for the righty.

The 32-year-old is now a free agent and, "at least some people outside the organization believe Masahiro Tanaka could be a fit if he leaves the Yankees," according to The New York Post's Dan Martin.

The Mets will likely be active in free agency and go after a starting pitcher like Trevor Bauer to add to the rotation, but if some bigger names don't work out then possibly Tanaka could be considered.

“We don’t know much about what their strategy is going to be, since [Steve Cohen] has never done this before,” one AL executive said. “And we have to wait and see what they do with the rest of the front office, but I don’t think you can rule them out on anything and taking a known quantity who’s pitched in New York to a short-term deal I think would make sense, along with some other things.”

Marcus Stroman recently accepted his qualify offer for $18.9 million, and joins Jacob deGrom and David Peterson in the Mets' 2021 rotation. Since Tanaka struggled in the playoffs this season, his future with the Yankees is uncertain, making it something for Mets fans to keep an eye on this offseason.