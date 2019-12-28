Could Marvin Lewis resurface as Washington’s head coach?

Last year, Marvin Lewis became a surprise firing in Cincinnati, given the belief (mistaken, as it turned out) that he was under contract for 2019. This year, he could become a surprise hiring, in Washington.

Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports, and PFT has confirmed, that Lewis is a serious contender to become the next coach in Washington. Marvez suggests that Lewis may have already interviewed for the job with owner Daniel Snyder.

Lewis, who joined former NFL head coach Herm Edwards at Arizona State this season, seemed to have moved on from the NFL, saying he doesn’t miss the pro game and doesn’t envision returning to it.

Of course, it’s easy to feel that way when the phone isn’t ringing. With Washington interested in Lewis, Lewis seems to be interested in Washington.

Lewis has a connection to Washington. He served as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach there in 2002 under Steve Spurrier. In 2003, Lewis became head coach of the Bengals, a job he held for 16 years.

Along the way, Lewis transformed a moribund franchise that traditionally operated on a shoestring budget, with assistant coaches serving as scouts since the team didn’t have a full complement of scouts. Although he never won a playoff game, he took the Bengals to the postseason seven times, including a run of five straight appearances from 2011 through 2015.

For a Washington franchise that has had scant postseason success in the years since Snyder bought the team, Lewis would bring a track record that would constitute a major upgrade.