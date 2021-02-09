Could Marcus Maye be a good free agent fit for the Eagles?

The rebuilding Philadelphia Eagles can always use talent and with Rodney McLeod rehabbing a torn ACL, safety could be a position of needing as the new league year approaches.

ESPN recently examined the top-50 free agents for 2021 and Jeremy Fowler believes the best fit for veteran free agent Marcus Maye, is the young, rebuilding Eagles.

33. Marcus Maye, S

Best fit: Philadelphia Eagles Maye reunites with his position coach in New York, Dennard Wilson, who was hired by the Eagles this offseason. Also watch out for Dallas, which also needs safety help and made Dan Quinn, Maye’s college coordinator at Florida, its defensive coordinator. At least six teams will be in the safety market.

Maye was drafted by the Jets with Jamal Adams in 2017 and this season, he was named New York’s Curtis Martin award winner.

Maye is an ironman in the mold of Malcolm Jenkins, leading the Jets with 1,137 snaps while setting career highs in tackles (88), TFLs (4), sacks (2), pass defenses (11), forced fumbles (2), and fumble recoveries (1).

Browns’ defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi made the list at No. 37, and he was also deemed a good fit for a rebuilding defense.

