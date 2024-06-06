Could Manti Te’o be headed to NFL Network?

One of the better sports morning shows over the years has been Good Morning Football on NFL Network. Although the show hasn’t been the same since Kay Adams departed in 2022, it still remains one of the better morning talk shows as there are actual discussions instead of just loud noises and strawman arguments.

The show is currently on hiatus as it moves from New York to Los Angeles and is also looking for a new co-host as former NFL defensive back Jason McCourty isn’t moving with the show.

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, former Notre Dame great Manti Te'o is a name to keep an eye on to potentially replace McCourty.

Akbar Gbajabiamila, who played for the Raiders, Chargers, and Dolphins in his career was also mentioned as a potential replacement.

Te’o of course was one of the best linebackers to ever play at Notre Dame, finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2012. He spent 8 seasons in the NFL with the Chargers, Saints, and Bears from 2013-2020.

Related: Best photos of Manti Te’o at Notre Dame

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire