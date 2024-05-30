Could Manchester City make a move for a Bayern Munich full-back this summer?

Manchester City has been linked with a shock move for Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies. Left-back has long been a position of need for the world champions. Given the strong form of Josko Gvardiol this season, it may not be a position of need for Pep Guardiola’s squad this summer. But if the opportunity to sign Alphonso Davies is presented to Manchester City, would they take it? That’s an interesting topic to ponder given the quality of the Canadian international.

A new report from Graeme Bailey for HITC, which was relayed by Shaun Webbley, indicates that Manchester City has an interest in signing Alphonso Davies. HITC reports that own potential impediment on any City move for Davies is his determination to join Real Madrid. Furthermore, Bailey and Webbley add that Chelsea is also monitoring the situation of the Bayern Munich full-back. HITC also reports that if Real Madrid decide not to move for Davies this summer, it may open the door for Manchester City or Chelsea to make their move for the defender.

Alphonso Davies ticks the boxes required to be a Manchester City player, but is he actually a player they need?

As a player, Alphonso Davies looks a readymade player for Pep Guardiola’s squad. With his pace and technical ability, the prospect of him playing at left-back for the world champions is a tantalising one. During his time at Bayern Munich, he has become one of the top full-backs in European football. On paper, he would appear to be a player that could immediately make an impact for Manchester City.

But there appears to be two major obstacles ahead of any City move for Davies. As HITC reports, the Canadian international has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid this sunmer. That alone would appear to end City’s chances of signing Davies. It is rare that Real Madrid don’t sign a player they target in any window. If Davies only wants a move to the La Liga giants, it would rule City out of the running for his signature.

The other question is, does Manchester City really need another left-back? Josko Gvardiol made the role his own this season. His impressive form and development across the 23/24 season saw him become one of the premier left-backs in the Premier League. If he continues his development next season, the sky is the limit for what type of player Gvardiol could become. A quality left-back doesn’t appear to be a desperate need for Manchester City.

There is no doubt that Alphonso Davies could fit into City’s squad. But on closer inspection, it doesn’t appear to be a signing that could happen this summer. There appears to be other areas of need for City to address this summer, and the Canadian international appears to have his heart set on joining Real Madrid.