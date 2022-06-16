Could LSU be close to landing 5-star receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.?

LSU is still waiting for several dominoes to fall with in-state recruits in the class of 2023. Most of the top targets remain on the board as the staff looks to build momentum heading into the season.

Five-star wideout Shelton Sampson Jr. may be on the top of that list.

Yes, I know Arch Manning is technically from the state of Louisiana, but I don’t think we’ll ever see the day where someone with the last name ‘Manning’ is an LSU Tiger.

Sampson is a Baton Rouge native and has visited campus plenty of times. The only 247Sports Crystal Ball projection has him as a Tiger, as does On3’s prediction system.

It seems like LSU has done a good job putting itself in a solid position with the No. 30 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite, which could pay off soon.

While other schools might remain in the mix, this race is between LSU, Alabama and Florida State.

Sampson has an official visit lined up with Alabama this weekend. Last weekend, he took an official at Florida State.

He still has official visits left to take in the fall, but we have seen players commit before every visit is used. It’s possible that after the Alabama visit, he has enough information to commit.

LSU could be a bit worried about the trip to Alabama. Nick Saban’s staff is the only one that has been consistently able to come in and land Louisiana’s top players. When it comes to Sampson, only time will tell.

Either way, I’m sure LSU would like to get a commitment from Sampson soon as he’s the type of player that can set off a chain of commits, especially in state.

