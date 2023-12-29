Could lineup security be the key for Mizzou football in Cotton Bowl bash vs. Ohio State?

ARLINGTON, Texas — The questions concerning personnel that met Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz and Ohio State coach Ryan Day on Thursday had distinctly different flavors.

Drinkwitz, as his Tigers head into Friday evening’s Cotton Bowl for a New Year’s Six matchup with the Buckeyes, was asked about the stars of Missouri’s marvelous 10-2 run to AT&T Stadium.

Star receiver Luther Burden III earned the coach's praise for starting the Tigers’ ascent to their current state back in 2021, when he decided to commit to Missouri. The coach called running back Cody Schrader one of the best stories in college football. Quarterback Brady Cook earned praise for his resolve in the face of adversity.

The three even earned a potential new nickname during a reporter’s question: The Big Three.

Now … look across the aisle.

The Buckeyes are fielding a first-time starter at quarterback in Devin Brown, and questions ranged from what prepared him to start Friday’s game to what OSU’s QB room may look like in the future.

Day dodged a question on whether likely top-five NFL Draft selection Marvin Harrison Jr. would line up at wide receiver. The same was the case for the Big Ten linebacker of the year, Tommy Eichelberg. There was a question on what the workload would look like for the players such as Cade Stover, who is readying for the NFL Draft.

In short: A little less certainty, at least in public.

Dec 28, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz during a press conference prior to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

Brown is preparing for his first start under center following the exit of Kyle McCord, who transferred to Syracuse.

But if Day is anxious about throwing the sophomore with just 22 career collegiate pass attempts into the grandeur of a New Year’s Six Bowl in Jerry World, he wasn’t showing any obvious tells.

“I know Devin has always had in his mind that he wants to get on the field,” Day said. “He's been competitive since the day he stepped on campus. I know he's looking forward to playing in this game. I think he's also seen big games. He's been around it. He's seen a couple different quarterbacks play ahead of him, so he knows what the preparation looks like.”

That might be because the Buckeyes are a bit more loaded than once looked to be the case.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, the Big Ten’s leader in rushing yards per game, is set to start. Emeka Egbuka, a potential first-day draft pick, is likely going to play.

And uncertainty isn’t easy to prepare for on the other side, either.

“As soon as it was announced that Devin was going to be the starting quarterback, we pulled every one of his plays to watch it. And that was probably a big mistake because it shows the diversity of things that he can do,” Drinkwitz said. “And then understanding Coach Day's past and (offensive coordinator Brian) Hartline's past, you realize there's such a variety of things that they'll be able to adapt and make this offense go with his skillset.”

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (33) throws during warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

Day said there was a chance for some reserve players and freshmen to earn some playing time but did not expound on what workloads may look like come Friday’s game.

“We want to win the game. That's the No. 1 thing,” Day said. “We are going to go in and do everything we possibly can to win the game and then go from there. But there are going to be some opportunities for guys to take on new roles in this game.”

What Missouri will do is hardly a secret.

Cook’s mettle has been tested plenty, and he’s risen to a 10-2 level of play. Schrader is the SEC’s leading rusher and playing the final game of his storied career. Burden has been Missouri’s main outlet in the passing game for most of the season.

Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook talks to the media Tuesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

If Schrader can rush for 11 yards, Missouri will have a 3,000-yard passer, 1,500-yard rusher and 1,000-yard pass catcher for the first time in team history.

“Those three together,” Drinkwitz said, “have had a tremendous impact on our team. And I think it's because of the dedication that they've put in outside of just the games. Their work ethic, their preparation, their lifestyle outside of the game of football reflects on the field.”

It’s the final chapter of Missouri’s dream 2023 season.

The Tigers are just the seventh team in MU history to win 10 or more games in a season. By beating the Buckeyes, they would become just the fourth to win 11 or more.

The last time Missouri met that mark, the Tigers ended the 2013 season as Cotton Bowl champions.

How much might Missouri’s ‘Big Three’ have to say about a potential repeat?

“They just want to win,” Drinkwitz said. “They just want to win football games. And there's been games where Cody's the man and we celebrate it. And there's been games where Luther is the man and it was celebrated. And I think at the end of the day, that's what's made our season so much fun, is there wasn't the drama. There was just, 'Let's win, and let's find a way to win.'”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Could lineup security be the key for Mizzou in Cotton Bowl bash vs. Buckeyes?