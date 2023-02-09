Could Will Levis be the best option for the Raiders at No. 7?

With Derek Carr expected to be traded or released in the upcoming days, the Raiders are officially in the quarterback market. It remains to be seen if they will sign a veteran quarterback in free agency, but it’s clear that the team will do their homework on all of the top passers in this year’s draft.

But who are the top quarterbacks in this year’s class and which one might be the best option for the Raiders at No. 7?

Mel Kiper Jr. just released his top 25 players of the 2023 NFL Draft and sitting at No. 3 was Kentucky QB Will Levis. He is Kiper’s top quarterback prospect in this year’s class and is ranked only behind Jalen Carter and Will Anderson. Here is a quick snippet of Kiper’s thoughts on Levis and why NFL teams are in love with him as a prospect:

“Levis played in a pro-style offense at Kentucky, and he’s not going to need much time to adjust to the NFL. He can maneuver the pocket and throw on the run. Many of his turnovers came when he tried to use his arm to force throws, and he’s going to be punished for mistakes at the next level. Levis is the real deal, though, and there are lots of fans of him in the NFL.”

While Levis’s college numbers won’t blow you away, he didn’t have a lot to work with in Kentucky. He had just one draftable receiver (Wan’Dale Robinson) during his time with the Wildcats and a very leaky offensive line.

Could Levis look like a much better quarterback in the NFL when surrounded with weapons and a functioning running game? It’s certainly possible, but he does carry more risk than Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud because we just haven’t seen him put up big numbers yet.

But if the Raiders are searching for a quarterback with ideal size, arm talent, and athleticism, Levis might be the answer.

