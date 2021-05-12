Could A's leaving Oakland open door for MLB franchise in Nashville?

Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
·2 min read
Major League Baseball giving the Oakland Athletics permission to explore moving the franchise has some fans wondering if they could end up in Nashville.

John Loar, executive director of Music City Baseball, a group trying to bring a major league franchise to the city, doesn't believe Oakland will relocate to Nashville.

It could, however, be the first step toward Nashville getting a team.

That team, Loar said, would more likely be the Tampa Bay Rays, who like Oakland, want a new stadium deal.

"Major League Baseball has always said there's going to be no conversation about expansion until Oakland and Tampa get resolved," Loar said. "I think this is one step in that direction. It potentially opens the door for relocation here in this market and I also think it's one step closer in the conversation of expansion."

This rending from Music City Baseball shows a Major League park next to Nissan Stadium.
This rending from Music City Baseball shows a Major League park next to Nissan Stadium.

The A's have wanted a new stadium deal financed by local government for several years and if one doesn't get done soon, they will look at leaving, according to ESPN.

The report mentioned that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has included Nashville as a potential expansion site along with Portland, Oregon; Vancouver, British Columbia; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Montreal.

Loar said Oakland won't likely move to Nashville and that Las Vegas is a more likely destination.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE ON BOARD: Exclusive: Justin Timberlake becomes an investor, joins effort to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville

DOMBROWSKI STILL HELPING: Dave Dombrowski to continue Nashville's baseball expansion team effort while in Phillies post

"I don't think Oakland is going to come to this market; I think Oakland is going to stay on the West Coast because of the way the leagues are situated," Loar said.

"I don't think Oakland comes to this time zone. If there are two expansion teams I think one will be in the West and one will be in the East or in the South. The South is a great market, Nashville is a top market, in my opinion. This just shows that unless a city is willing to support its team they're probably going to go to a market that will."

Follow Mike Organ on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Major League Baseball push could get boost from Oakland A's

