Who could lead Nebraska in rushing touchdowns?

Heading into the 2023 college football season, the Nebraska Cornhuskers should field a much different-looking offense than in previous years. The last five seasons have seen Nebraska’s offense operate out of the spread with mixed results.

New head coach Matt Rhule plans on developing a more physical and downhill running game. That philosophical change has forced Nebraska to remake its roster.

Not only has Rhule been successful in the transfer market, but Nebraska has seen success on the recruiting trail. Those changes could see the Huskers pushing for a bowl bid at the end of the season.

Who will end up being the Cornhusker’s leader on the ground for 2023? Scroll below to see our predictions.

RB - Anthony Grant

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The Senior from Buford, Georgia, Grant should go into the 2023 season as the team’s presumptive starting running back. After spending his freshman season as a kick returner for Florida State in 2018, Grant redshirted in 2019 and then spent the next two seasons at the JUCO level. While in his first season with the Huskers, Grant totaled 912 yards and scored six times – both being career highs.

As a receiver, Grant added 106 more yards to his total on 18 receptions.

Considering all the potential ball-carriers on the roster, it’s expected that Grant to get the most attempts among the bunch.

RB - Rahmir Johnson

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

While Anthony Grant came into Lincoln and became the team’s primary ball carrier, it was a role that was supposed to be Rahmir’s after posting 495 rushing yards in 2021 with four touchdowns. However, he would not be able to duplicate and improve upon. that success as he didn’t see his first carry until mid-October against Purdue in a six-point loss.

As for the 2022 season, Johnson only managed 85 yards on 19 carries, more than 400 fewer yards than he posted the season prior. However, he managed to put together a better yards per carry total with a 4.5 than his 2021 campaign. It’s just all about getting the opportunity and making the most of it.

RB - Gabe Ervin Jr

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Gabe Ervin is largely in the same boat as the running back mentioned before him, Rahmir Johnson, but with a lesser production threshold to go off of. The sophomore, who is also from Buford, Georgia, posted his career-best season in 2021 with just 124 yards. His 2022 totals weren’t too far off as he posted only 94 yards rushing in totality.

You can’t write off a player for sure because you never know the direction a season takes you, but it’s a safe bet to assume that Ervin won’t be considered a true threat to becoming the team’s leading rusher.

QB - Jeff Sims

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Not every team has the ability to say that their quarterback can push to become the teams leading rusher. The transfer from Georgia Tech, Jeff Sims brings versatility that is more lethal in the ground attack as opposed to an aerial burst.

In his three seasons with Georgia Tech, Sims ended the season as the lead ball carrier once in 2020. His 2021 and 2022 seasons saw him finish fourth and third respectively, but not far off from the top runners. Nebraska has a history of elite runners at the quarterback spot, but it’s unknown how much Rhule will lean into that or bring forth a more passing-oriented attack like what he has done at Baylor.

