Could Lane Kiffin be the first former assistant to beat Nick Saban? | College Football Enquirer
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Ole Miss’s matchup with Alabama in Tuscaloosa this weekend, and debate whether the Rebels have enough to knock off the unbeaten Crimson Tide and help Lane Kiffin become the first former Alabama assistant to beat Nick Saban.