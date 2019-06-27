Could Lakers' latest reported moves pave way for Kyrie Irving signing? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kyrie Irving reportedly is leaning toward the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. But the Los Angeles Lakers' latest reported maneuver suggests we shouldn't rule them out in the Irving sweepstakes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Lakers are sending Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to the Washington Wizards as part of their agreed-upon trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.

Los Angeles also has convinced Davis to waive his $4 million trade kicker, per Wojnarowski -- which means the team will begin free agency with enough money to spend on a maximum-contract free agent.

The Lakers will start free agency with $32M in salary cap space. The Lakers have the ability to sign a max player now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2019

ESPN's Bobby Marks points out the Lakers technically would be $700,000 short of $32.7 million, which is the actual maximum salary this season for players with seven to nine years of service time. But these moves get them very close and at least signal that they're interested in adding a max player.

Irving is on that shortlist of 2019 free agents who would command a max deal, along with players like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker and Jimmy Butler.

Story continues

Wojnarowski reports that L.A. is expected to pursue both Leonard and Nets restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell for that max slot, but adds they will consider "several scenarios" in free agency. Irving very well could be one of those scenarios, considering he'd reunite with ex-teammate LeBron James, team up with his good friend in Davis and fill a need at point guard for the Lakers.

L.A. was listed as a clear second behind Brooklyn to sign Irving at Caesars Palace Sportsbook as of Thursday, but perhaps those odds could change after these developments.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.