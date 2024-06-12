Could the Lakers draft Isaiah Collier and Bronny James?

What a remarkable story this would be, USC fans. Imagine the Los Angeles Lakers taking Isaiah Collier with the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, and then taking Bronny James with the No. 55 pick. What are the odds that the Lakers could get two USC players in the same draft?

USA TODAY Sports thinks the Collier piece of the puzzle might fall into place. Collier is projected as the Lakers’ pick at No. 17 in a recent mock NBA draft.

If you were to ask which USC player is more likely to go to the Lakers, Bronny James is the right answer. It’s really hard to get past the simple reality that with LeBron James on the Lakers, Bronny joining his dad makes sense as a likely read of the politics and the incentives facing the Lakers. Why not give LeBron this special experience in his life and career, enabling him to play with his son and be on plane flights with Bronny over the course of a season. Bronny would be able to learn how to play from his father without having instant expectations thrust upon him. He would spend some time with the Lakers but would then go to the G League to get some reps. He could be gently eased into his NBA career.

The Lakers could either pick Bronny at No. 55 or sign him to a two-way contract as an undrafted player. All of that makes sense.

Isaiah Collier going to the Lakers at 17 would be the less likely scenario, but if it comes true, we could be looking at a Collier-Bronny Laker reunion. That would be wild.

