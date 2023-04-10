Could the Lakers beat the Grizzlies in potential first round series? | Ball Don’t Lie

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Amin Elhassan — co-host of the Basketball Illuminati and Cinephobe podcasts — to discuss if Los Angeles, who could earn the 7-seed with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, has the ability to upset Memphis should they meet in the first round of the playoffs. Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.