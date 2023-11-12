Could Lakers attempt to pry Alex Caruso from Bulls with trade?

With the early struggles the Chicago Bulls have been going through have come talks of a potential rebuild. Some fans wanted them to hit the reset button this summer, but the Bulls decided to roll with the core they had, even adding a couple of veterans to the bench. Unfortunately, the results have been rough so far.

That said, Alex Caruso has been a major bright spot, playing well on the defensive end and leading the team in overall +/- through the first nine games of the season. But with how poorly the Bulls have been playing, he could end up being trade bait by the time the deadline rolls around, especially if the Bulls decide to rebuild.

The Locked on Bulls podcast recently discussed the idea of the Los Angeles Lakers, Caruso’s former team, could make a move for him at the deadline.

If the Lakers come calling, what should the Bulls ask for in a potential trade?

