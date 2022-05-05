Could Kyren Williams ascend to RB2 at some point as a rookie?

Heading into the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Rams’ top two running backs appear to be set. Cam Akers will be the starter, and Darrell Henderson Jr. will be his backup. That was supposed to be the plan last season before Akers tore his Achilles, but with both players healthy now, that tandem should come to fruition in September.

Logically, that would leave rookie Kyren Williams as the No. 3 running back – assuming he can beat out Xavier Jones and Jake Funk. What can’t be ruled out, however, is Williams ascending to RB2 at some point as a rookie.

That doesn’t mean he’s going to play more than Henderson next season, or that he’ll gain more yards than him. But it’s possible that at some point in 2022, Williams will get more playing time on passing downs and as a receiver.

For starters, Henderson is injury-prone. Including the playoffs, Henderson missed eight games last season. In 2020, he missed three games and the year prior, he was sidelined for three games, too.

That’s a total of 14 games in three seasons. The running back position is a physical one and guys get banged up all the time, but that’s exactly why no one should be surprised if Williams takes Henderson’s role at some point next season.

Williams is a willing pass protector, and as good as Henderson is at catching the ball, Williams isn’t far behind. That could make for an intriguing camp competition for the spot behind Akers, who figures to be the workhorse.

Kyren’s rushing ability shouldn’t be ignored, either. Despite not testing well at the combine (4.65 40-yard dash), he showed at Notre Dame that he does indeed have breakaway speed with the pads on.

The Los Angeles #Rams add #NotreDame running back Kyren Williams to the backfield 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SY1xcRrGr2 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 30, 2022

His hands are excellent, too. He looks a little bit like a wide receiver on this play, spinning and adjusting to the ball in order to bring in the tough reception.

Henderson has made similar plays in his career, but his durability is a legitimate concern, which could lead to Williams jumping him on the depth chart.

This is not a normal play for running backs. Kyren Williams has great hands. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/ULP4trG2Wz — Pat Pryor (@PryorNFL) May 2, 2022

It might take an injury in order for Williams to play significant snaps as a rookie. But if he steps up in training camp as a dynamic receiver – even if he simply lines up in the slot at times – he could give Henderson a run for his money on the depth chart.