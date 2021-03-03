Could Kyle Van Noy help solve Rams’ linebacker woes?

Linebacker will be a priority position for the Rams this offseason, both at the inside and outside spots. They need help across the board at the second level after getting subpar play from their inside linebackers, and with Leonard Floyd hitting free agency.

One player who could help at both positions is set to become available after the Dolphins informed Kyle Van Noy that he will be released. Van Noy signed a four-year contract worth $51 million last offseason, but the Dolphins surprisingly decided to move on from the veteran linebacker.

The Rams wouldn’t be able to afford $12.75 million per year like Van Noy earned on that contract, but for the right price, he’d be a quality addition to the defense.

As expensive as his contract with the Dolphins seemed to be, it only came with $15 million guaranteed, which is what allowed Miami to move on without incurring a huge dead cap charge. It’s highly unlikely that Van Noy will earn a contract equaling his last deal with the Dolphins, especially being 30 years old now.

So if he’s willing to join the Rams at a lower rate in the range of $9-10 million per year, Los Angeles might be able to make it work – especially if the total guarantees are only a small piece of the total value pie like they were in Miami.

Last season, Van Noy made 69 tackles, had six sacks, broke up six passes and made a career-high 10 tackles for loss. That performance came after two strong seasons with the Patriots in 2018 and 2019, totaling 10 sacks, four forced fumbles, 25 QB hits and 148 tackles.

Van Noy can play inside linebacker and rush the passer off the edge, which would provide the Rams with excellent versatility at linebacker – similar to the way that Justin Hollins can. Here’s a look at Van Noy blitzing from the inside and rushing an early throw from Gardner Minshew.

In all likelihood, Van Noy would play inside linebacker for the Rams. He’d immediately become a starter and an upgrade over Troy Reeder and Micah Kiser. But he would also rotate in as a pass rusher at outside linebacker in certain situations such as nickel and dime packages. That position flexibility is very valuable in today’s NFL.

Though Van Noy isn’t great in coverage and did struggle with missed tackles a bit last season, he often finds himself around the ball making plays – as evidenced by his stat line a year ago.

And as is the case with any player released right now, Van Noy won’t count against the Rams’ compensatory pick formula. So if the Rams lose players in free agency, Van Noy won’t counter those losses by taking away a compensatory pick.

The Rams shouldn’t go all-in on Van Noy and offer him a massive contract, but they should at least gauge his interest and inquire about his asking price.

