Could the Kristaps Porzingis trade backfire on the Boston Celtics? The Celtics’ front office was aware of the former Washington Wizards big man’s injury history but chose to roll the dice on a trade for the Latvian center, sending veteran point guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies to get the deal done.

But we are already seeing signs of Porzingis’ subpar health with the former No. 4 pick sidelines for 2023 FIBA World Cup action with the Latvian National Team before we even get to his first minutes played for the team after signing a chunky, two-season extension. How worried should Boston fans be right now?

Alternatively, this could also be much ado about nothing, but even for the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast and their guest Dan Greenberg, there’s plenty to worry about already.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire