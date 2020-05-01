Could Knicks target Pacers' Victor Oladipo via trade?

With the Knicks in a great spot salary cap-wise and in position to be aggressive if the opportunity to acquire a star player arises, could New York soon make a play for Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers?

Teams will be keeping an eye on the Pacers this offseason, reports SNY's Ian Begley, who notes that the intrigue around Indiana will continue because the team has $58 million in 2021-22 salary committed to Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon -- potentially putting the team in a tough spot when it comes to locking up Oladipo in the summer of 2021.

According to Begley, at one point in extension talks between the Pacers and Oladipo before the 2019-20 season, the idea of a four-year extension for around $80 million was broached. Discussions about an extension didn't progress much from there, sources told Begley.

The 27-year-old has been limited to just 13 games this season due to a ruptured quadriceps tendon. In the games he did play, Oladipo averaged 13.8 points (tied with the career-low he averaged during his rookie season in 2013-14), and 3.2 rebounds while playing 25.9 minutes per game.

Oladipo is set to earn $21 million in 2020-21 during what is the final season of a four-year deal.

If Oladipo were to become available, the Knicks are well-positioned to make an aggressive push.

