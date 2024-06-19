Could Knicks be legitimate threat to sign Kyle Lowry away from Sixers?

The Philadelphia 76ers have a number of free agents that need to be taken care of when the time comes. Since the finals are done, the Sixers can now begin to negotiate with their own free agents ahead of the June 30 beginning of free agency.

The biggest example of this was the Indiana Pacers agreeing to a deal with Pascal Siakam to keep him in Indy following his acquisition midseason.

The Sixers are expected to keep guys like Kelly Oubre Jr., Nic Batum, and Kyle Lowry as those three play a big role in what Philadelphia wants to accomplish. However, there is a rival team that could steal Lowry from the Sixers.

Per The Athletic’s Fred Katz, the New York Knicks showed interest in acquiring Lowry after he was bought out by the Charlotte Hornets before the Sixers signed him:

Lowry was on the Knicks’ list after a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets last winter, according to league sources, though he eventually signed with the 76ers.

Lowry, a Philadelphia native, was helpful in the development of Tyrese Maxey and the other young guards on the roster. The Sixers have the cap space to acquire a big name while also taking care of their own free agents, but that doesn’t mean that a team like the Knicks could swoop in and bring him to The Big Apple. It will be very interesting to see how it all plays out.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire